Oxygen Price (OXY)
The live price of Oxygen (OXY) today is 0.02919812 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.91M USD. OXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oxygen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Oxygen price change within the day is -0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 202.36M USD
During today, the price change of Oxygen to USD was $ -0.0002852608419018.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oxygen to USD was $ +0.0012180054.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oxygen to USD was $ -0.0040689624.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oxygen to USD was $ -0.005856464106645824.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002852608419018
|-0.96%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012180054
|+4.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0040689624
|-13.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005856464106645824
|-16.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Oxygen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-0.96%
+7.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The governance/utility token for Oxygen: the Prime Brokerage Protocol
