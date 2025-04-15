Oxen Price (OXEN)
The live price of Oxen (OXEN) today is 0.080916 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.70M USD. OXEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oxen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Oxen price change within the day is +34.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OXEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OXEN price information.
During today, the price change of Oxen to USD was $ +0.02080522.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oxen to USD was $ +0.0138835349.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oxen to USD was $ +0.0186662207.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oxen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02080522
|+34.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0138835349
|+17.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0186662207
|+23.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Oxen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+34.61%
+0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oxen combines a cutting-edge privacy and decentralisation software stack with a bold vision for the future of private, anonymous transactions. A community-run network of staked, incentivised Oxen Service Nodes powers the Oxen blockchain and $OXEN privacy token. Lots of revolutionary applications are already using Oxen's Service Node network: Session, a decentralised encrypted messenger, and Lokinet, a powerful next generation onion router.
