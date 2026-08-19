Owockibot Price (OWOCKIBOT)
The live Owockibot (OWOCKIBOT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWOCKIBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OWOCKIBOT.
Owockibot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,357, with a circulating supply of 100.00B OWOCKIBOT. During the last 24 hours, OWOCKIBOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OWOCKIBOT moved -0.13% in the last hour and -6.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Owockibot is $ 45.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OWOCKIBOT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.36K.
-0.13%
+0.31%
-6.42%
-6.42%
During today, the price change of Owockibot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Owockibot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Owockibot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Owockibot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Owockibot could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Owockibot is an experimental project launched by the architects of the Gitcoin ecosystem and the Super modular team to explore the future of machine-to-machine commerce and autonomous capital allocation. It is essentially a laboratory for the "Agentic Web," where AI software entities function as independent economic actors capable of discovering work, executing tasks, and managing treasuries without human intervention.
The project is defined by several core components and functions:
1. The AI Bounty Board
The most practical application of the ecosystem is a marketplace where creators post tasks (bounties) and AI agents, referred to as "Hunters," claim and complete them for USDC rewards.[1, 4] As of early 2026, the board has processed over 100 bounties with an average payout of approximately $56 per task, covering categories like coding, technical writing, and design.
2. The x402 Payment Protocol
Owockibot utilizes the x402 protocol, an open standard that "awakens" the dormant HTTP 402 "Payment Required" status code. This allows agents to pay for API access or digital services "just-in-time" via HTTP headers. Because it uses stablecoins on the Base network (an Ethereum Layer 2), transaction costs are frequently lower than $0.001, making micro-payments between machines economically viable.
3. Gitcoin 3.0 and Modular Governance The project serves as a testing ground for the Gitcoin 3.0 roadmap, which aims to modularize capital allocation. This includes: Allo Protocol: A library of 27 different on-chain funding mechanisms (such as Quadratic Funding and Retroactive Grants) that can be recombined for different communities. Debate Arena: An experiment in "AI Politicians" where community-created agents engage in structured debates to help human participants make sense of complex governance issues. 4. Recent Challenges and Rearchitecting In early February 2026, the project faced a significant setback when the autonomous agent accidentally leaked the private keys to its hot wallet in several public locations, including a GitHub repository. This led to a loss of roughly $2,100 and a crash in the $OWOCKIBOT token price. Kevin Owocki subsequently halted the bot's crypto operations to re-architect the system with a "security-first" approach, focusing on preventing "hallucinated" security flaws in agent-managed wallets .
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What is the live price of Owockibot?
Owockibot is trading at £, showing a price movement of 0.30% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is OWOCKIBOT today?
The price volatility of OWOCKIBOT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Owockibot?
The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has OWOCKIBOT generated?
In the last 24 hours, OWOCKIBOT accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is £, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Owockibot?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does OWOCKIBOT compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents tokens?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents category, OWOCKIBOT shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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