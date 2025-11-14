The OwO meme on Solana taps into the long-standing internet culture of the "OwO" face — a cute, playful emoticon that conveys excitement, surprise, or affection. Originating around 2015, OwO became one of the most popular emojis on Discord and Twitch, where millions of users adopted it daily in chats, emotes, and reaction memes. With its wide expressive eyes and cheerful vibe, it evolved into countless variations. On Solana, OwO has found new life as a community-driven meme coin, merging this iconic internet symbol with blockchain culture. This blend of nostalgic internet joy and crypto memes helps keep OwO fresh, popular, and instantly recognizable among both crypto enthusiasts and long-time meme lovers.