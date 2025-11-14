OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics
OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OwO Solana (OWO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OwO Solana (OWO) Information
The OwO meme on Solana taps into the long-standing internet culture of the "OwO" face — a cute, playful emoticon that conveys excitement, surprise, or affection. Originating around 2015, OwO became one of the most popular emojis on Discord and Twitch, where millions of users adopted it daily in chats, emotes, and reaction memes. With its wide expressive eyes and cheerful vibe, it evolved into countless variations. On Solana, OwO has found new life as a community-driven meme coin, merging this iconic internet symbol with blockchain culture. This blend of nostalgic internet joy and crypto memes helps keep OwO fresh, popular, and instantly recognizable among both crypto enthusiasts and long-time meme lovers.
OwO Solana (OWO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OwO Solana (OWO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OWO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OWO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OWO's tokenomics, explore OWO token's live price!
OWO Price Prediction
Want to know where OWO might be heading? Our OWO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for