OWB Price Today

The live OWB (OWB) price today is $ 0.01297583, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01297583 per OWB.

OWB currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,744,380, with a circulating supply of 365.64M OWB. During the last 24 hours, OWB traded between $ 0.01249519 (low) and $ 0.01317963 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.152134, while the all-time low was $ 0.01033012.

In short-term performance, OWB moved -0.18% in the last hour and +3.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.05K.

OWB (OWB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.74M$ 4.74M $ 4.74M Volume (24H) $ 44.05K$ 44.05K $ 44.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.98M$ 12.98M $ 12.98M Circulation Supply 365.64M 365.64M 365.64M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OWB is $ 4.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.05K. The circulating supply of OWB is 365.64M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.98M.