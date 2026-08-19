Overtime Price Today

The live Overtime (OVER) price today is $ 0.213874, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current OVER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.213874 per OVER.

Overtime currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,801,842, with a circulating supply of 55.18M OVER. During the last 24 hours, OVER traded between $ 0.209798 (low) and $ 0.213982 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.369086, while the all-time low was $ 0.095069.

In short-term performance, OVER moved -0.00% in the last hour and +18.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.20K.

Overtime (OVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.80M$ 11.80M $ 11.80M Volume (24H) $ 15.20K$ 15.20K $ 15.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.85M$ 14.85M $ 14.85M Circulation Supply 55.18M 55.18M 55.18M Total Supply 55,183,062.132361285 55,183,062.132361285 55,183,062.132361285

The current Market Cap of Overtime is $ 11.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.20K. The circulating supply of OVER is 55.18M, with a total supply of 55183062.132361285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.85M.