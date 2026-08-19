Outlanders Price (LAND)
The live Outlanders (LAND) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAND.
Outlanders currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,219.01, with a circulating supply of 1.27B LAND. During the last 24 hours, LAND traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01794309, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LAND moved -- in the last hour and -1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Outlanders is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAND is 1.27B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.06K.
--
--
-1.10%
-1.10%
During today, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.80%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Outlanders could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Outlanders, an open-world, low-poly style MMORPG, is onboarding Web2 gamers to Web3 without the need for prior blockchain education. Play, conquer, and earn immediately in the most hyped game genre in the gaming market. Outlanders is set to revolutionize the world of MMORPGs as one of the pioneering open-world games utilizing blockchain technology. By onboarding the masses to MMORPG blockchain gaming, Outlanders stands out with its unique "Open World" concept, where there is no set beginning or end. Players have the freedom to start at any stage, tackling tasks in any order while scoring points.
Outlanders aims to deliver an immersive gaming experience while leveraging blockchain technology to provide lucrative play-to-earn opportunities and user ownership of in-game assets. This innovative approach allows players, regardless of their blockchain knowledge, to start playing just like traditional MMORPGs and immediately begin earning in-game assets. Gamers can then educate themselves at their own pace on setting up a Web3 wallet to access these assets, making Outlanders accessible and appealing to a wide audience.
The gaming environment of Outlanders is built using Unity and WebGL, powerful frameworks that deliver real-time experiences for browser-based games. Unity enables the creation of stunning graphics for mobile, desktop, and high-end consoles, while WebGL powers 3D gaming environments accessible through HTML5 using JavaScript. Focusing on browser-based gaming ensures that Outlanders is immediately accessible upon release to the growing market of browser-based games, with plans for broader system rollouts on Windows, Android, and iOS to follow.
Outlanders will integrate blockchain-based infrastructure through the BNB Chain, which is already home to several top play-to-earn gaming projects and communities. This integration will further enhance the game's play-to-earn opportunities and solidify its position as a standout in the realm of blockchain MMORPGs.
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How much is Outlanders worth right now?
Outlanders is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is LAND going up or down today?
LAND has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Gaming Utility Token ecosystem.
How popular is Outlanders today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling LAND.
What makes Outlanders different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Gaming Utility Token category and built on the -- network, LAND offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much LAND exists in the market?
There are 1272583996.744 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Outlanders's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0132256184802084585000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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