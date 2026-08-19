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The live Outlanders price today is 0 USD.LAND market cap is 17,219.01 USD. Track real-time LAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Outlanders price today is 0 USD.LAND market cap is 17,219.01 USD. Track real-time LAND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Outlanders Price (LAND)

Unlisted

1 LAND to USD Live Price:

$0.00001353
$0.00001353$0.00001353
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Outlanders (LAND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:12:08 (UTC+8)

Outlanders Price Today

The live Outlanders (LAND) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAND.

Outlanders currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,219.01, with a circulating supply of 1.27B LAND. During the last 24 hours, LAND traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01794309, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAND moved -- in the last hour and -1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Outlanders (LAND) Market Information

$ 17.22K
$ 17.22K$ 17.22K

--
----

$ 27.06K
$ 27.06K$ 27.06K

1.27B
1.27B 1.27B

2,000,000,000.0
2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Outlanders is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAND is 1.27B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.06K.

Outlanders Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.01794309
$ 0.01794309$ 0.01794309

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-1.10%

-1.10%

Outlanders (LAND) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Outlanders to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-1.90%
60 Days$ 0-41.80%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Outlanders

Outlanders (LAND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LAND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Outlanders (LAND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Outlanders could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Outlanders will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LAND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Outlanders Price Prediction.

What is Outlanders (LAND)

Outlanders, an open-world, low-poly style MMORPG, is onboarding Web2 gamers to Web3 without the need for prior blockchain education. Play, conquer, and earn immediately in the most hyped game genre in the gaming market. Outlanders is set to revolutionize the world of MMORPGs as one of the pioneering open-world games utilizing blockchain technology. By onboarding the masses to MMORPG blockchain gaming, Outlanders stands out with its unique "Open World" concept, where there is no set beginning or end. Players have the freedom to start at any stage, tackling tasks in any order while scoring points.

Outlanders aims to deliver an immersive gaming experience while leveraging blockchain technology to provide lucrative play-to-earn opportunities and user ownership of in-game assets. This innovative approach allows players, regardless of their blockchain knowledge, to start playing just like traditional MMORPGs and immediately begin earning in-game assets. Gamers can then educate themselves at their own pace on setting up a Web3 wallet to access these assets, making Outlanders accessible and appealing to a wide audience.

The gaming environment of Outlanders is built using Unity and WebGL, powerful frameworks that deliver real-time experiences for browser-based games. Unity enables the creation of stunning graphics for mobile, desktop, and high-end consoles, while WebGL powers 3D gaming environments accessible through HTML5 using JavaScript. Focusing on browser-based gaming ensures that Outlanders is immediately accessible upon release to the growing market of browser-based games, with plans for broader system rollouts on Windows, Android, and iOS to follow.

Outlanders will integrate blockchain-based infrastructure through the BNB Chain, which is already home to several top play-to-earn gaming projects and communities. This integration will further enhance the game's play-to-earn opportunities and solidify its position as a standout in the realm of blockchain MMORPGs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Outlanders

How much is Outlanders worth right now?

Outlanders is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is LAND going up or down today?

LAND has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Gaming Utility Token ecosystem.

How popular is Outlanders today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling LAND.

What makes Outlanders different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Gaming Utility Token category and built on the -- network, LAND offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much LAND exists in the market?

There are 1272583996.744 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Outlanders's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.0132256184802084585000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Outlanders

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:12:08 (UTC+8)

Outlanders (LAND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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