Osiris (OSIRI) Information OSIRI is part of an all-in-one ecosystem focused on creating and managing AI agents on the Sui blockchain. It serves as a foundational utility token within the Resurrect.fun platform, enabling users to launch AI agent projects, receive free airdrops, and seamlessly interact with the Sui-based AI ecosystem. The project aims to lower the barrier to entry for AI agent development, allowing both experienced and novice developers to create and customize AI agents with just a few clicks. Official Website: https://resurrect.fun/ Buy OSIRI Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.75K
Total Supply: $ 94.83M
Circulating Supply: $ 94.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.75K
All-Time High: $ 0.03144684
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Osiris (OSIRI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Osiris (OSIRI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSIRI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSIRI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OSIRI's tokenomics, explore OSIRI token's live price!

