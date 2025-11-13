OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics
OSCAR (OSCAR) Information
Oscar is a famous meme featuring a Shiba on a trampoline that went viral on the internet. It was also the first meme Ryoshi used when he introduced the Shiba Inu token to the world in the well-known Medium article titled All Hail The Shiba! (August 2, 2020).
Oscar appears in this article, with Ryoshi himself commenting, “Next we tell some more frens and WOW MOON LAMBO PUMPPPPPPY." Many might say this was Ryoshi’s own prophecy, predicting that Oscar would one day come into existence.
Now, Oscar is a CTO token embraced and guided by the Shiba community, and it also enjoys the support of Paradox Designer. Paradox was alongside Ryoshi from day one of the Shiba Inu token's creation, playing a crucial role in its success as the first member in Ryoshi’s Telegram group and also on Discord. Moreover, Paradox Designer is the artist behind the iconic Shiba Inu token logo, which is now recognized and famous worldwide.
OSCAR (OSCAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OSCAR (OSCAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OSCAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OSCAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
