Osaka Protocol Price Today

The live Osaka Protocol (OSAK) price today is $ 0, with a 1.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OSAK.

Osaka Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,904,282, with a circulating supply of 761.46T OSAK. During the last 24 hours, OSAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSAK moved -0.01% in the last hour and -2.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.90M$ 9.90M $ 9.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.90M$ 9.90M $ 9.90M Circulation Supply 761.46T 761.46T 761.46T Total Supply 761,459,784,660,251.2 761,459,784,660,251.2 761,459,784,660,251.2

The current Market Cap of Osaka Protocol is $ 9.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSAK is 761.46T, with a total supply of 761459784660251.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90M.