OREX Price Today

The live OREX (ORX) price today is $ 0.00924035, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00924035 per ORX.

OREX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 99,573, with a circulating supply of 10.78M ORX. During the last 24 hours, ORX traded between $ 0.00915475 (low) and $ 0.00924077 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101911, while the all-time low was $ 0.00799231.

In short-term performance, ORX moved -- in the last hour and +1.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 237.11.

OREX (ORX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.57K$ 99.57K $ 99.57K Volume (24H) $ 237.11$ 237.11 $ 237.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 462.02K$ 462.02K $ 462.02K Circulation Supply 10.78M 10.78M 10.78M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OREX is $ 99.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 237.11. The circulating supply of ORX is 10.78M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 462.02K.