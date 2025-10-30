ORCIB (PALMO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02276411 24H High $ 0.02428099 All Time High $ 0.043821 Lowest Price $ 0.02276411 Price Change (1H) -0.49% Price Change (1D) -5.45% Price Change (7D) -9.54%

ORCIB (PALMO) real-time price is $0.02283092. Over the past 24 hours, PALMO traded between a low of $ 0.02276411 and a high of $ 0.02428099, showing active market volatility. PALMO's all-time high price is $ 0.043821, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02276411.

In terms of short-term performance, PALMO has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -5.45% over 24 hours, and -9.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ORCIB (PALMO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 57.58M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.38M Circulation Supply 2.52B Total Supply 3,124,999,957.442711

The current Market Cap of ORCIB is $ 57.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PALMO is 2.52B, with a total supply of 3124999957.442711. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.38M.