Orchai Price Today

The live Orchai (OCH) price today is $ 0.0098345, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0098345 per OCH.

Orchai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 80,165, with a circulating supply of 8.15M OCH. During the last 24 hours, OCH traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00358958.

In short-term performance, OCH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.67.

Orchai (OCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.17K$ 80.17K $ 80.17K Volume (24H) $ 0.67$ 0.67 $ 0.67 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 196.69K$ 196.69K $ 196.69K Circulation Supply 8.15M 8.15M 8.15M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Orchai is $ 80.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.67. The circulating supply of OCH is 8.15M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 196.69K.