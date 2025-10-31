Orcasm (ORCASM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00140093$ 0.00140093 $ 0.00140093 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -5.49% Price Change (7D) +21.26% Price Change (7D) +21.26%

Orcasm (ORCASM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ORCASM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ORCASM's all-time high price is $ 0.00140093, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ORCASM has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -5.49% over 24 hours, and +21.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Orcasm (ORCASM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.60K$ 45.60K $ 45.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.60K$ 45.60K $ 45.60K Circulation Supply 831.69M 831.69M 831.69M Total Supply 831,694,857.477448 831,694,857.477448 831,694,857.477448

The current Market Cap of Orcasm is $ 45.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORCASM is 831.69M, with a total supply of 831694857.477448. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.60K.