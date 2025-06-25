Orca AVAI Price (AVAI)
The live price of Orca AVAI (AVAI) today is 0.534211 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AVAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orca AVAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Orca AVAI price change within the day is +0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVAI price information.
During today, the price change of Orca AVAI to USD was $ +0.00257813.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orca AVAI to USD was $ -0.0063388408.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orca AVAI to USD was $ -0.0117190401.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orca AVAI to USD was $ -0.0118221848659404.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00257813
|+0.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0063388408
|-1.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0117190401
|-2.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0118221848659404
|-2.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Orca AVAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.48%
+0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AVAI is an asset that is pegged to the US Dollar; in other words, a coin intended to float as close to $1.00 USD as possible. It will be backed by locking tokens as collateral in a personal Vault in a Orca Bank as well as via other mechanisms described in the technical overview. The entire process is decentralized and does not use a middleman such as a financial institution, meaning simply that the user is in full control of their funds at all times. An Orca Bank is the contract that allows a user to deposit a specific ERC20 as collateral, granting AVAI in return. Using the USDC token as an example, if a user deposits $150 USD worth of collateral funds into a Vault, they will have the ability to borrow up to 100 AVAI, worth $100 USD. This grants them the opportunity to invest a total of $250 USD, while owing a stable $100 USD.
Understanding the tokenomics of Orca AVAI (AVAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
