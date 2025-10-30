Orbitt Token (ORBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.101593 $ 0.101593 $ 0.101593 24H Low $ 0.109612 $ 0.109612 $ 0.109612 24H High 24H Low $ 0.101593$ 0.101593 $ 0.101593 24H High $ 0.109612$ 0.109612 $ 0.109612 All Time High $ 0.694947$ 0.694947 $ 0.694947 Lowest Price $ 0.00138494$ 0.00138494 $ 0.00138494 Price Change (1H) -0.10% Price Change (1D) -7.11% Price Change (7D) -3.60% Price Change (7D) -3.60%

Orbitt Token (ORBT) real-time price is $0.101701. Over the past 24 hours, ORBT traded between a low of $ 0.101593 and a high of $ 0.109612, showing active market volatility. ORBT's all-time high price is $ 0.694947, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00138494.

In terms of short-term performance, ORBT has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -7.11% over 24 hours, and -3.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Orbitt Token (ORBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Circulation Supply 14.94M 14.94M 14.94M Total Supply 19,999,622.39577021 19,999,622.39577021 19,999,622.39577021

The current Market Cap of Orbitt Token is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORBT is 14.94M, with a total supply of 19999622.39577021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.