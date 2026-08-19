Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC Price Today

The live Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC (OWBTC) price today is $ 14,580.07, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current OWBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 14,580.07 per OWBTC.

Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,103,867, with a circulating supply of 281.47 OWBTC. During the last 24 hours, OWBTC traded between $ 12,182.93 (low) and $ 15,179.4 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 66,276, while the all-time low was $ 7,920.8.

In short-term performance, OWBTC moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.28K.

Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC (OWBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.10M$ 4.10M $ 4.10M Volume (24H) $ 1.28K$ 1.28K $ 1.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.10M$ 4.10M $ 4.10M Circulation Supply 281.47 281.47 281.47 Total Supply 281.47092661 281.47092661 281.47092661

The current Market Cap of Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC is $ 4.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.28K. The circulating supply of OWBTC is 281.47, with a total supply of 281.47092661. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.10M.