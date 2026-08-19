What is OraiDEX about?

OraiDEX is a platform designed to balance inflation from rewards and spending from utility fees through its governance and utility token, ORAIX. A portion of the utility fees will be burnt, with the specifics determined by governance voting.

Which blockchain network does OraiDEX run on?

OraiDEX operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ORAIX?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does OraiDEX belong to?

OraiDEX falls under the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Ethereum Ecosystem,Oraichain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ORAIX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of OraiDEX?

Its market capitalization is £11139.3453068065290000, placing the asset at rank #6510. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ORAIX is currently circulating?

There are 559675996.418991 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for OraiDEX today?

Over the past day, ORAIX generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, OraiDEX fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.