OracleBNB Price Today

The live OracleBNB (ORACLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORACLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORACLE.

OracleBNB currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,796.36, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ORACLE. During the last 24 hours, ORACLE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335789, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORACLE moved -- in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OracleBNB (ORACLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.80K$ 12.80K $ 12.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.80K$ 12.80K $ 12.80K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OracleBNB is $ 12.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORACLE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.80K.