Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 299.19 $ 299.19 $ 299.19 24H Low $ 299.22 $ 299.22 $ 299.22 24H High 24H Low $ 299.19$ 299.19 $ 299.19 24H High $ 299.22$ 299.22 $ 299.22 All Time High $ 341.33$ 341.33 $ 341.33 Lowest Price $ 275.06$ 275.06 $ 275.06 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) +3.47% Price Change (7D) +3.47%

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) real-time price is $299.19. Over the past 24 hours, ORCLX traded between a low of $ 299.19 and a high of $ 299.22, showing active market volatility. ORCLX's all-time high price is $ 341.33, while its all-time low price is $ 275.06.

In terms of short-term performance, ORCLX has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and +3.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.74M$ 8.74M $ 8.74M Circulation Supply 3.75K 3.75K 3.75K Total Supply 29,218.015254402 29,218.015254402 29,218.015254402

The current Market Cap of Oracle xStock is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORCLX is 3.75K, with a total supply of 29218.015254402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.74M.