Oracle AI (ORACLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oracle AI (ORACLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oracle AI (ORACLE) Information OracleAI is a data analytics platform enhancing investment decisions with predictive models, KOL insights, and market trend analyses. It offers exclusive features via $ORACLE token staking, including a custom TG bot, gasless swaps, and a proprietary AI tool for deep cryptocurrency market insights, aiming to transform trading strategies with its innovative technology. Official Website: https://www.oracleai.app/ Whitepaper: https://www.oracleai.app/files/oracle-deck.pdf Buy ORACLE Now!

Oracle AI (ORACLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oracle AI (ORACLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 121.40K $ 121.40K $ 121.40K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 838.43M $ 838.43M $ 838.43M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 144.79K $ 144.79K $ 144.79K All-Time High: $ 0.01300449 $ 0.01300449 $ 0.01300449 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002524 $ 0.00002524 $ 0.00002524 Current Price: $ 0.00014479 $ 0.00014479 $ 0.00014479 Learn more about Oracle AI (ORACLE) price

Oracle AI (ORACLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle AI (ORACLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ORACLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ORACLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ORACLE's tokenomics, explore ORACLE token's live price!

ORACLE Price Prediction Want to know where ORACLE might be heading? Our ORACLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ORACLE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!