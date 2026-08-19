Opus Genesis Price Today

The live Opus Genesis (OPUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OPUS.

Opus Genesis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 846,936, with a circulating supply of 999.92M OPUS. During the last 24 hours, OPUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084014, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OPUS moved -0.52% in the last hour and +9.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 358.07.

Opus Genesis (OPUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 846.94K$ 846.94K $ 846.94K Volume (24H) $ 358.07$ 358.07 $ 358.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 846.94K$ 846.94K $ 846.94K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,386.4849726 999,917,386.4849726 999,917,386.4849726

The current Market Cap of Opus Genesis is $ 846.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 358.07. The circulating supply of OPUS is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917386.4849726. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 846.94K.