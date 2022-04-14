Optimus AI (OPTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Optimus AI (OPTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Optimus AI (OPTI) Information Optimus AI is a decentralized currency made on the day of birth of the official Optimus Twitter. Optimus AI has the goal of building and fostering the largest Al community while helping to provide exposure and resources to some of these innovations. Developers will have the ability to apply for grants through the Optimus Venture Fund, and the community will be a primary decision maker in determining which projects to fund and get involved with-whether they're Al-crypto related or a crypto startup. Official Website: https://www.optimustoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/63cefa808d6cf9699675140d/6404da68e2cfd9e176f8f695_Optimus%20AI%20Whitepaper%20v1.0.1.pdf Buy OPTI Now!

Optimus AI (OPTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Optimus AI (OPTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M All-Time High: $ 0.617148 $ 0.617148 $ 0.617148 All-Time Low: $ 0.01126845 $ 0.01126845 $ 0.01126845 Current Price: $ 0.0254698 $ 0.0254698 $ 0.0254698 Learn more about Optimus AI (OPTI) price

Optimus AI (OPTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Optimus AI (OPTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPTI's tokenomics, explore OPTI token's live price!

