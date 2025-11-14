OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics
OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OPTA Global (OPTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OPTA Global (OPTA) Information
OPTA Global is a next-generation crypto token project focused on simplifying and revolutionizing digital asset trading. By developing a powerful suite of algorithmic trading bots, OPTA Global empowers users to automate their strategies, eliminate emotional decision-making, and maximize efficiency in the fast-paced world of crypto markets.
With a mission to promote mass adoption, OPTA Global is redefining finance by making investing accessible, intuitive, and user-friendly. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, OPTA’s ecosystem is designed to streamline the trading experience and give users the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.
OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OPTA Global (OPTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPTA's tokenomics, explore OPTA token's live price!
OPTA Price Prediction
Want to know where OPTA might be heading? Our OPTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for