OpMentis (OPM) Information OpMentis OPM is an ethereum token of OpMentis platform , where state-of-the-art AI technology meets accessibility the platform is meticulously designed to empower users, allowing them to delve into the realm of artificial intelligence with ease and confidence. The essence of Opmentis lies in its ability to simplify complex AI concepts and tools, making them user-friendly and approachable. This means that even those without a coding background can harness the full potential of AI for various purposes, from personal projects to significant business initiatives. Official Website: https://www.opmentis.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.opmentis.xyz/ Buy OPM Now!

OpMentis (OPM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpMentis (OPM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 97.42K $ 97.42K $ 97.42K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 74.50M $ 74.50M $ 74.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 130.77K $ 130.77K $ 130.77K All-Time High: $ 0.075756 $ 0.075756 $ 0.075756 All-Time Low: $ 0.00113063 $ 0.00113063 $ 0.00113063 Current Price: $ 0.00130769 $ 0.00130769 $ 0.00130769 Learn more about OpMentis (OPM) price

OpMentis (OPM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpMentis (OPM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPM's tokenomics, explore OPM token's live price!

OPM Price Prediction Want to know where OPM might be heading? Our OPM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OPM token's Price Prediction now!

