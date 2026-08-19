Opium Bird Price Today

The live Opium Bird (OPIUMBIRD) price today is $ 0, with a 15.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPIUMBIRD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OPIUMBIRD.

Opium Bird currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 175,037, with a circulating supply of 997.81M OPIUMBIRD. During the last 24 hours, OPIUMBIRD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OPIUMBIRD moved -1.30% in the last hour and +10.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.97K.

Opium Bird (OPIUMBIRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 175.04K$ 175.04K $ 175.04K Volume (24H) $ 2.97K$ 2.97K $ 2.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 175.04K$ 175.04K $ 175.04K Circulation Supply 997.81M 997.81M 997.81M Total Supply 997,809,684.784225 997,809,684.784225 997,809,684.784225

The current Market Cap of Opium Bird is $ 175.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.97K. The circulating supply of OPIUMBIRD is 997.81M, with a total supply of 997809684.784225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.04K.