Operon Origins (ORO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Operon Origins (ORO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Operon Origins (ORO) Information

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games. It is an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. Operon Origins has identified the hunger for visually astounding NFT games and thus presents an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish.

Official Website:
https://operonorigins.com/
Whitepaper:
https://operonorigins.com/litepaper.pdf

Operon Origins (ORO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Operon Origins (ORO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.63K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 33.18K
All-Time High:
$ 1.82
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00030568
Current Price:
$ 0.0003318
Operon Origins (ORO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Operon Origins (ORO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ORO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ORO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ORO's tokenomics, explore ORO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.