What is OpenZK Network about?

OpenZK Network is a Layer 2 solution based on ZK Rollup technology, designed to address the scalability, cost, and performance limitations of Ethereum, while integrating staking and restaking features for users. OpenZK Network provides an efficient, secure, and low-cost transaction processing environment, particularly suited for decentralized finance (DeFi), Real World Assets, NFTs, gaming, and trading applications.

What makes OpenZK Network unique?

OpenZK has innovatively integrated a sustainable rewards mechanism into its network, allowing users to seamlessly stake and bridge their ETH, automatically earning both staking and restaking rewards on the underlying ETH. Users receive ozETH, a liquid token representing their staked/restaked ETH position and associated rewards.

What's next for OpenZK Network?

OpenZK Network introduces a stablecoin reward and incentives feature, with users able to stake and bridge supported stablecoins to the network, generating ozUSD, a reference token for the position and relevant rewards, offering users a way to maximize the utility of their stablecoin holdings.

What is the current price of OpenZK Network?

The live price of OpenZK Network (OZK) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is OpenZK Network positioned in the market?

OpenZK Network currently sits at market rank #5429, supported by a market capitalization of £49375.24724747655000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of OZK?

The circulating supply of OZK is 4383427000.111128 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of OpenZK Network?

During the last 24 hours, OpenZK Network traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is OpenZK Network from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

OpenZK Network reached an all-time high of £0.0023070307315941045000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is OZK trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for OpenZK Network?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.