Openverse Network Price Today

The live Openverse Network (BTG) price today is $ 0.586873, with a 7.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current BTG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.586873 per BTG.

Openverse Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,115,055, with a circulating supply of 1.90M BTG. During the last 24 hours, BTG traded between $ 0.533496 (low) and $ 0.601376 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.386272.

In short-term performance, BTG moved +5.68% in the last hour and -3.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.59K.

Openverse Network (BTG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) $ 36.59K$ 36.59K $ 36.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.74M$ 11.74M $ 11.74M Circulation Supply 1.90M 1.90M 1.90M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Openverse Network is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.59K. The circulating supply of BTG is 1.90M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.74M.