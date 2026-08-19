OpenVecta Price Today

The live OpenVecta (VECTA) price today is $ 0, with a 13.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current VECTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VECTA.

OpenVecta currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,974, with a circulating supply of 999.79M VECTA. During the last 24 hours, VECTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VECTA moved -0.22% in the last hour and -14.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OpenVecta (VECTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.97K$ 28.97K $ 28.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.97K$ 28.97K $ 28.97K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,793,310.898161 999,793,310.898161 999,793,310.898161

The current Market Cap of OpenVecta is $ 28.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VECTA is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999793310.898161. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.97K.