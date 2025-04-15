OpenEden OpenDollar Price (USDO)
The live price of OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.69M USD. USDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenEden OpenDollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OpenEden OpenDollar price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 105.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the USDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDO price information.
During today, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ -0.001168263344049.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenEden OpenDollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001168263344049
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenEden OpenDollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-0.11%
-0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The OpenEden Open Dollar ("USDO") is a rebasing yield-bearing stablecoin issued by OpenEden Digital ("OED"), a Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") licensed digital asset issuer. USDO is backed by high-quality, liquid reserves, primarily consisting of U.S. Treasury bills and reverse repurchase agreements.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDO to VND
₫25,641
|1 USDO to AUD
A$1.58
|1 USDO to GBP
￡0.75
|1 USDO to EUR
€0.88
|1 USDO to USD
$1
|1 USDO to MYR
RM4.41
|1 USDO to TRY
₺38.04
|1 USDO to JPY
¥143.2
|1 USDO to RUB
₽82.26
|1 USDO to INR
₹86.02
|1 USDO to IDR
Rp16,666.66
|1 USDO to KRW
₩1,420.45
|1 USDO to PHP
₱57.03
|1 USDO to EGP
￡E.50.99
|1 USDO to BRL
R$5.85
|1 USDO to CAD
C$1.38
|1 USDO to BDT
৳121.49
|1 USDO to NGN
₦1,605.13
|1 USDO to UAH
₴41.28
|1 USDO to VES
Bs71
|1 USDO to PKR
Rs280.5
|1 USDO to KZT
₸517.86
|1 USDO to THB
฿33.58
|1 USDO to TWD
NT$32.36
|1 USDO to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 USDO to CHF
Fr0.81
|1 USDO to HKD
HK$7.75
|1 USDO to MAD
.د.م9.26
|1 USDO to MXN
$20.1