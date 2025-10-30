OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.201524 24H High $ 0.208749 All Time High $ 0.258621 Lowest Price $ 0.199645 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -2.86% Price Change (7D) +0.88%

OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) real-time price is $0.201524. Over the past 24 hours, OG30 traded between a low of $ 0.201524 and a high of $ 0.208749, showing active market volatility. OG30's all-time high price is $ 0.258621, while its all-time low price is $ 0.199645.

In terms of short-term performance, OG30 has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -2.86% over 24 hours, and +0.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OpenDelta GMCI30 (OG30) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.43K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.43K Circulation Supply 940.00K Total Supply 939,999.997995219

The current Market Cap of OpenDelta GMCI30 is $ 189.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OG30 is 940.00K, with a total supply of 939999.997995219. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.43K.