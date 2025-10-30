Open Source (OS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.04628724$ 0.04628724 $ 0.04628724 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.27% Price Change (7D) -57.33% Price Change (7D) -57.33%

Open Source (OS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, OS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. OS's all-time high price is $ 0.04628724, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, OS has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.27% over 24 hours, and -57.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Open Source (OS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.89K$ 91.89K $ 91.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.89K$ 91.89K $ 91.89K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Open Source is $ 91.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.89K.