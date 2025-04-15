Open Exchange Token Price (OX OLD)
The live price of Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) today is 0.00208013 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.68M USD. OX OLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Open Exchange Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Open Exchange Token price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.62B USD
Get real-time price updates of the OX OLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OX OLD price information.
During today, the price change of Open Exchange Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Open Exchange Token to USD was $ -0.0005253932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Open Exchange Token to USD was $ -0.0012876759.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Open Exchange Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005253932
|-25.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012876759
|-61.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Open Exchange Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
-1.96%
-5.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world. We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets. What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms. OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures. History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange. On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius. What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products. $OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OX OLD to VND
₫53.33661333
|1 OX OLD to AUD
A$0.0032866054
|1 OX OLD to GBP
￡0.0015600975
|1 OX OLD to EUR
€0.0018305144
|1 OX OLD to USD
$0.00208013
|1 OX OLD to MYR
RM0.0091733733
|1 OX OLD to TRY
₺0.0791281452
|1 OX OLD to JPY
¥0.297874616
|1 OX OLD to RUB
₽0.1711114938
|1 OX OLD to INR
₹0.1789327826
|1 OX OLD to IDR
Rp34.6688194658
|1 OX OLD to KRW
₩2.9547206585
|1 OX OLD to PHP
₱0.1186298139
|1 OX OLD to EGP
￡E.0.1060658287
|1 OX OLD to BRL
R$0.0121687605
|1 OX OLD to CAD
C$0.0028705794
|1 OX OLD to BDT
৳0.2527149937
|1 OX OLD to NGN
₦3.3388790669
|1 OX OLD to UAH
₴0.0858677664
|1 OX OLD to VES
Bs0.14768923
|1 OX OLD to PKR
Rs0.583476465
|1 OX OLD to KZT
₸1.0772161218
|1 OX OLD to THB
฿0.0698507654
|1 OX OLD to TWD
NT$0.0673130068
|1 OX OLD to AED
د.إ0.0076340771
|1 OX OLD to CHF
Fr0.0016849053
|1 OX OLD to HKD
HK$0.0161210075
|1 OX OLD to MAD
.د.م0.0192620038
|1 OX OLD to MXN
$0.041810613