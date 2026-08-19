oora Price (OORA)
The live oora (OORA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current OORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OORA.
oora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,357, with a circulating supply of 999.71M OORA. During the last 24 hours, OORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271527, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OORA moved -0.52% in the last hour and +1.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of oora is $ 23.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OORA is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999714890.597971. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.36K.
-0.52%
+6.74%
+1.78%
+1.78%
During today, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of oora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The trenches have already played this game.
We’ve watched every possible animal narrative run: cats, dogs, frogs, hippos all pushed to multi-millions on nothing but familiarity and timing. That meta is known, predictable, and increasingly exhausted.
This is not another entry in that cycle.
This is the first AI-native animal runner designed from the ground up for how the internet actually behaves now.
The character isn’t random. It’s engineered.
• A dominant, primal presence that signals authority and aura • Viral meme DNA that’s already culturally embedded • Speed, chaos, and adaptability built into its identity
These aren’t traits for a single pump. They’re traits for survival across cycles.
The key difference is AI-native construction. This character doesn’t rely on a finite set of images or a short-lived joke. It can generate infinite variations, narratives, formats, and evolutions adapting in real time to attention shifts. While most animal memes decay, this one compounds.
Familiarity does the onboarding. Everyone instantly “gets it” without explanation. No lore dump, no friction. Recognition happens before reasoning which is how real viral adoption works.
But it doesn’t stop at memes.
This is a narrative first asset: Meme → story → lore → ecosystem. That’s what turns attention into staying power.
It’s built for attention cycles, not calendar weeks. Built to mutate with trends, not die by them. Built to live inside the Internet Zoo meta but clearly one level above it.
This isn’t nostalgia bait or recycled animal hype.
It’s a synthetic apex meme an internet-native organism designed to dominate feeds, timelines, and culture through evolution, not luck.
Not another animal. Not another pump. A runner by design.
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What is today's price of oora (OORA)?
The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.73%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of OORA are in circulation?
The circulating supply of OORA is 999714890.597971, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own oora?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of OORA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of oora today?
The market capitalization stands at £17216.14119096705000, positioning oora at rank #6557 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is OORA being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of oora?
The recent price movement of 6.73% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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