Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live oora price today is 0 USD.OORA market cap is 23,357 USD. Track real-time OORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live oora price today is 0 USD.OORA market cap is 23,357 USD. Track real-time OORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About OORA

OORA Price Info

What is OORA

OORA Official Website

OORA Tokenomics

OORA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

oora Logo

oora Price (OORA)

Unlisted

1 OORA to USD Live Price:

$0.00002335
$0.00002335$0.00002335
+6.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
oora (OORA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:04:20 (UTC+8)

oora Price Today

The live oora (OORA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current OORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OORA.

oora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,357, with a circulating supply of 999.71M OORA. During the last 24 hours, OORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271527, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OORA moved -0.52% in the last hour and +1.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

oora (OORA) Market Information

$ 23.36K
$ 23.36K$ 23.36K

--
----

$ 23.36K
$ 23.36K$ 23.36K

999.71M
999.71M 999.71M

999,714,890.597971
999,714,890.597971 999,714,890.597971

The current Market Cap of oora is $ 23.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OORA is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999714890.597971. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.36K.

oora Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00271527
$ 0.00271527$ 0.00271527

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.52%

+6.74%

+1.78%

+1.78%

oora (OORA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of oora to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.74%
30 Days$ 0-20.51%
60 Days$ 0-36.28%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for oora

oora (OORA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OORA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
oora (OORA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of oora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price oora will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OORA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking oora Price Prediction.

What is oora (OORA)

The trenches have already played this game.

We’ve watched every possible animal narrative run: cats, dogs, frogs, hippos all pushed to multi-millions on nothing but familiarity and timing. That meta is known, predictable, and increasingly exhausted.

This is not another entry in that cycle.

This is the first AI-native animal runner designed from the ground up for how the internet actually behaves now.

The character isn’t random. It’s engineered.

• A dominant, primal presence that signals authority and aura • Viral meme DNA that’s already culturally embedded • Speed, chaos, and adaptability built into its identity

These aren’t traits for a single pump. They’re traits for survival across cycles.

The key difference is AI-native construction. This character doesn’t rely on a finite set of images or a short-lived joke. It can generate infinite variations, narratives, formats, and evolutions adapting in real time to attention shifts. While most animal memes decay, this one compounds.

Familiarity does the onboarding. Everyone instantly “gets it” without explanation. No lore dump, no friction. Recognition happens before reasoning which is how real viral adoption works.

But it doesn’t stop at memes.

This is a narrative first asset: Meme → story → lore → ecosystem. That’s what turns attention into staying power.

It’s built for attention cycles, not calendar weeks. Built to mutate with trends, not die by them. Built to live inside the Internet Zoo meta but clearly one level above it.

This isn’t nostalgia bait or recycled animal hype.

It’s a synthetic apex meme an internet-native organism designed to dominate feeds, timelines, and culture through evolution, not luck.

Not another animal. Not another pump. A runner by design.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

oora (OORA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About oora

What is today's price of oora (OORA)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 6.73%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OORA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OORA is 999714890.597971, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own oora?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OORA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of oora today?

The market capitalization stands at £17216.14119096705000, positioning oora at rank #6557 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OORA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of oora?

The recent price movement of 6.73% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About oora

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:04:20 (UTC+8)

oora (OORA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about oora

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2421
$0.2421$0.2421

-11.31%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01010
$0.01010$0.01010

-14.33%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.034487
$0.034487$0.034487

-3.37%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07235
$0.07235$0.07235

-5.83%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00158
$0.00158$0.00158

+229.16%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004641
$0.0004641$0.0004641

+85.64%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9283
$0.9283$0.9283

+49.17%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001346
$0.0001346$0.0001346

+58.35%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.417436
$0.417436$0.417436

+7.77%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?