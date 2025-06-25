Ooga Booga Price (OOGA)
The live price of Ooga Booga (OOGA) today is 0.04285788 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 783.64K USD. OOGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ooga Booga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ooga Booga price change within the day is -19.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OOGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OOGA price information.
During today, the price change of Ooga Booga to USD was $ -0.01056089033664843.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ooga Booga to USD was $ -0.0281505084.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ooga Booga to USD was $ -0.0366786651.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ooga Booga to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01056089033664843
|-19.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0281505084
|-65.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0366786651
|-85.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ooga Booga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.43%
-19.77%
-43.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform. Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience. Launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and 20-Thisyear-old Kevin Liu—previously the mind behind the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum—Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ooga Booga (OOGA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OOGA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OOGA to VND
₫1,127.8051122
|1 OOGA to AUD
A$0.0655725564
|1 OOGA to GBP
￡0.0312862524
|1 OOGA to EUR
€0.0368577768
|1 OOGA to USD
$0.04285788
|1 OOGA to MYR
RM0.1817174112
|1 OOGA to TRY
₺1.697172048
|1 OOGA to JPY
¥6.2019638148
|1 OOGA to RUB
₽3.3587720556
|1 OOGA to INR
₹3.6819204708
|1 OOGA to IDR
Rp702.5880843072
|1 OOGA to KRW
₩58.2305729772
|1 OOGA to PHP
₱2.4356133204
|1 OOGA to EGP
￡E.2.145036894
|1 OOGA to BRL
R$0.2361469188
|1 OOGA to CAD
C$0.0587152956
|1 OOGA to BDT
৳5.2376615148
|1 OOGA to NGN
₦66.3431410824
|1 OOGA to UAH
₴1.7880307536
|1 OOGA to VES
Bs4.41436164
|1 OOGA to PKR
Rs12.2029241724
|1 OOGA to KZT
₸22.1600954328
|1 OOGA to THB
฿1.4001669396
|1 OOGA to TWD
NT$1.2625931448
|1 OOGA to AED
د.إ0.1572884196
|1 OOGA to CHF
Fr0.034286304
|1 OOGA to HKD
HK$0.336434358
|1 OOGA to MAD
.د.م0.3895781292
|1 OOGA to MXN
$0.81429972
|1 OOGA to PLN
zł0.1568598408