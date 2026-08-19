OOBE Protocol Price (OOBE)
The live OOBE Protocol (OOBE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current OOBE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OOBE.
OOBE Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 252,587, with a circulating supply of 963.73M OOBE. During the last 24 hours, OOBE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OOBE moved -0.22% in the last hour and -11.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 440.44.
The current Market Cap of OOBE Protocol is $ 252.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 440.44. The circulating supply of OOBE is 963.73M, with a total supply of 963730653.4115856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 252.59K.
-0.22%
+0.81%
-11.07%
-11.07%
During today, the price change of OOBE Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OOBE Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OOBE Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OOBE Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of OOBE Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OOBE Protocol is a Solana-based execution architecture designed for autonomous software systems and AI agents. The protocol provides a unified execution substrate that combines an agent operating system, a deterministic agent runtime, an AI-tailored execution fabric (Synapse), and on-chain settlement on Solana. Its purpose is to enable agents to plan, execute, verify, and pay for computation and infrastructure access in a reliable and observable manner. OOBE abstracts infrastructure complexity while enforcing execution constraints, economic limits, and verifiable receipts, allowing autonomous systems to operate continuously without relying on opaque APIs or manual intervention.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of OOBE Protocol?
OOBE Protocol is priced at £, shifting 0.81% today.
How fast is the OOBE community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect OOBE Protocol's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Framework sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is OOBE's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does OOBE compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £ and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 963730653.4115856 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.