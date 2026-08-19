OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance Price Today

The live OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance (ONYC) price today is $ 1.13, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONYC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.13 per ONYC.

OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 268,961,952, with a circulating supply of 237.28M ONYC. During the last 24 hours, ONYC traded between $ 1.13 (low) and $ 1.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.17, while the all-time low was $ 1.005.

In short-term performance, ONYC moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.92M.

OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance (ONYC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 268.96M$ 268.96M $ 268.96M Volume (24H) $ 1.92M$ 1.92M $ 1.92M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 268.96M$ 268.96M $ 268.96M Circulation Supply 237.28M 237.28M 237.28M Total Supply 237,278,291.0753638 237,278,291.0753638 237,278,291.0753638

The current Market Cap of OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance is $ 268.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.92M. The circulating supply of ONYC is 237.28M, with a total supply of 237278291.0753638. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 268.96M.