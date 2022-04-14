OneID (ONEID) Tokenomics

OneID (ONEID) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into OneID (ONEID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

OneID (ONEID) Information

OneID is your all-access identity pass to the open internet. We’re building the identity layer for Web3 — a universal, self-sovereign identity that works across 100+ blockchains. In addition, our OneID SDK & API empowers developers to build on-chain identities with ease. We're committed to simplifying access to diverse networks and managing Web3 identities, thereby improving user convenience. Our focus extends beyond creating on-chain identities; we're passionate about empowering users to explore the digital world effortlessly with a single, universal identity.

OneID for all blockchains, all utilities, and all possibilities.

Official Website:
https://www.oneid.xyz/

OneID (ONEID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for OneID (ONEID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.07M
$ 1.07M$ 1.07M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.14M
$ 2.14M$ 2.14M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00559682
$ 0.00559682$ 0.00559682
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0016588
$ 0.0016588$ 0.0016588
Current Price:
$ 0.00213853
$ 0.00213853$ 0.00213853

OneID (ONEID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of OneID (ONEID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ONEID tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ONEID tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ONEID's tokenomics, explore ONEID token's live price!

ONEID Price Prediction

Want to know where ONEID might be heading? Our ONEID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.