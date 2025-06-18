ONE PUNCH CAT Price (PUNCH)
The live price of ONE PUNCH CAT (PUNCH) today is 0.00002897 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.14K USD. PUNCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ONE PUNCH CAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ONE PUNCH CAT price change within the day is -27.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 936.72M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUNCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of ONE PUNCH CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ONE PUNCH CAT to USD was $ -0.0000220889.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ONE PUNCH CAT to USD was $ -0.0000216101.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ONE PUNCH CAT to USD was $ -0.000031426141281175556.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-27.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000220889
|-76.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000216101
|-74.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000031426141281175556
|-52.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of ONE PUNCH CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-27.00%
-31.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat brings together a unique blend of humor, community engagement, and blockchain technology. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and creativity, the project has been revitalized and taken over by its dedicated community after the departure of the original developers.
