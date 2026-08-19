ON Price Today

The live ON (ONLIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONLIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ONLIVE.

ON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 628,856, with a circulating supply of 2.40B ONLIVE. During the last 24 hours, ONLIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ONLIVE moved -0.39% in the last hour and +9.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.54K.

ON (ONLIVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 628.86K$ 628.86K $ 628.86K Volume (24H) $ 2.54K$ 2.54K $ 2.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 786.07K$ 786.07K $ 786.07K Circulation Supply 2.40B 2.40B 2.40B Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ON is $ 628.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.54K. The circulating supply of ONLIVE is 2.40B, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 786.07K.