OmniMinds (OMNIS) Information OmniMinds is building the foundation for powerful computer-use agents through crowdsourced action datasets, open-source tools, and frontier agent models. We want to improve the world by providing amazing computer-use agents. Users can record their everyday computer tasks to train AI models and earn $OMNIS tokens. High-quality demonstrations earn more per task, rewarding expert skill. You can complete simple tasks like: ordering food or browsing websites Earn rewards for each quality demonstration uploaded Help build better AI assistants through your contributions Official Website: https://omniminds.ai/ Buy OMNIS Now!

OmniMinds (OMNIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OmniMinds (OMNIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 270.45K Total Supply: $ 999.79M Circulating Supply: $ 999.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 270.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00103322 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0002705

OmniMinds (OMNIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OmniMinds (OMNIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMNIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMNIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMNIS's tokenomics, explore OMNIS token's live price!

