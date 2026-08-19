Omni Price Today

The live Omni (OMNI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OMNI.

Omni currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,995, with a circulating supply of 999.82M OMNI. During the last 24 hours, OMNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00405074, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OMNI moved -0.52% in the last hour and -4.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Omni (OMNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.00K$ 89.00K $ 89.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.01K$ 89.01K $ 89.01K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Omni is $ 89.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMNI is 999.82M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.01K.