Omax Price (OMAX)
The live Omax (OMAX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OMAX.
Omax currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,151, with a circulating supply of 9.00B OMAX. During the last 24 hours, OMAX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.060187, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OMAX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Omax is $ 52.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMAX is 9.00B, with a total supply of 9000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.15K.
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--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Omax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Omax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Omax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Omax to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-74.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-76.13%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Omax could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is OMAX TOKEN (OMAX)? OMAX is a community-driven token which was launched on 3rd of November 2021 in binance network with the intention to have its own blockchain to educate the next generation of investors and make crypto simple and safe for everyone.
OMAX is one of the fastest growing projects which is moving from BEP20 to their own network (blockchain OMX20) which is also a EVM compatible. It is way ahead of the roadmaps and the blockchain is already on testnet and open for public testing with 67K TPS with estimated 85K+ TPS on mainnet. Omax testnet was launched on 3rd of April 2022. OMAX mainnet is scheduled to launch by the end of July 2022.
It further plans to launch a marketing campaign on Twitter to raise awareness and reach 100,000 holders. That will likely go hand in hand with launching of their blockchain. OMAX was advertised in Times square NY and famous celebrities promoted across the globe. Promotion videos can be found in the social media.
What Makes OMAX Unique? In contrast to many other coins, OMAX promises to feature a complete ecosystem that gives its token real value. Its blockchain, Ecommerce integration, Crypto card. By integrating the Blockchain into popular e-commerce and shopping cart platforms, OMAX aim to grant users the ability to easily complete their everyday purchases using their crypto currency balances.
OMAX is headquartered in DUBAI, UAE because of its friendly crypto law. The developers are from Australia and United Kingdom. They have a plan to launch the OMAX exchange in early 2023.
How Many OMAX Tokens (OMAX) are there in Circulation? OMAX has a total supply of 10 billion tokens. 4% of that was already burned. In addition, OMAX follows the patented approach of deflationary tokens by burning 4% of each token at a BUY&SELL transaction. Doing that, the team wants to constantly shrink the existing token supply and increase the value of OMAX.
How Is the OMAX (OMX 20) Network secured? OMAX Chain relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. The OMAX Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Omax?
Trading at £, Omax has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact OMAX's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 9000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Omax?
Its market capitalization is £38439.82443165315000, ranking #5609 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
OMAX recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Omax fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Stake (PoS) category?
As a Smart Contract Platform,Proof of Stake (PoS) token, OMAX competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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