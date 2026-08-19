Old Bitcoin Price Today

The live Old Bitcoin (BC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BC.

Old Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,134.75, with a circulating supply of 21.00M BC. During the last 24 hours, BC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.186141, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.72.

Old Bitcoin (BC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.13K$ 10.13K $ 10.13K Volume (24H) $ 15.72$ 15.72 $ 15.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.13K$ 10.13K $ 10.13K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Old Bitcoin is $ 10.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.72. The circulating supply of BC is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.13K.