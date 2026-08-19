OKX Wrapped SOL Price Today

The live OKX Wrapped SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 77.01, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 77.01 per XSOL.

OKX Wrapped SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,852,491, with a circulating supply of 37.04K XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 75.16 (low) and $ 77.34 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 131.01, while the all-time low was $ 60.69.

In short-term performance, XSOL moved -0.25% in the last hour and +1.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 201.40K.

OKX Wrapped SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.85M$ 2.85M $ 2.85M Volume (24H) $ 201.40K$ 201.40K $ 201.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.85M$ 2.85M $ 2.85M Circulation Supply 37.04K 37.04K 37.04K Total Supply 37,037.78731334 37,037.78731334 37,037.78731334

The current Market Cap of OKX Wrapped SOL is $ 2.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 201.40K. The circulating supply of XSOL is 37.04K, with a total supply of 37037.78731334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85M.