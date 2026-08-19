OKX Wrapped ETH Price Today

The live OKX Wrapped ETH (XETH) price today is $ 1,911.03, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current XETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,911.03 per XETH.

OKX Wrapped ETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,333,919, with a circulating supply of 9.59K XETH. During the last 24 hours, XETH traded between $ 1,883.79 (low) and $ 1,920.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,185.56, while the all-time low was $ 1,514.44.

In short-term performance, XETH moved -0.16% in the last hour and +1.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 196.26K.

OKX Wrapped ETH (XETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.33M$ 18.33M $ 18.33M Volume (24H) $ 196.26K$ 196.26K $ 196.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.33M$ 18.33M $ 18.33M Circulation Supply 9.59K 9.59K 9.59K Total Supply 9,593.485382629999 9,593.485382629999 9,593.485382629999

The current Market Cap of OKX Wrapped ETH is $ 18.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 196.26K. The circulating supply of XETH is 9.59K, with a total supply of 9593.485382629999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.33M.