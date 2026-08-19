What is the real-time price of Okratech today?

The live price of Okratech stands at £, moving 0.01% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ORT?

ORT has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Okratech showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ORT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ORT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Okratech?

With a market cap of £14083.1077537509330000, Okratech is ranked #6656, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ORT seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Okratech compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.08950063104309660000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ORT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (870742437.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Kommunitas Launchpad,DWF Labs Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.