OGLONG (OGLG) Tokenomics
OGLONG (OGLG) Information
OGLG is the native token of OGLong, the first-ever BTC-Fi launchpad fully owned by the OG Bitcoin community.
INFRASTRUCTURE Our commitment at OGLONG goes beyond funding. We're building the infrastructural backbone for developers and users alike, featuring advanced tools for exploration, project tracking, and seamless interaction. Our platform ensures that you have a robust, scalable environment to grow and enhance the Bitcoin ecosystem.
COMMUNITY Join OGLONG’s community-focused platform, dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin projects. It's where innovation meets a passionate collective, ready to drive change in the crypto space. Engage with projects you believe in, and be part of a movement shaping the future of blockchain, all within the dynamic world of Bitcoin.
OGLONG (OGLG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OGLONG (OGLG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OGLONG (OGLG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OGLONG (OGLG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OGLG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OGLG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OGLG's tokenomics, explore OGLG token's live price!
OGLG Price Prediction
Want to know where OGLG might be heading? Our OGLG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.