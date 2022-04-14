OG SMINEM (OGSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OG SMINEM (OGSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OG SMINEM (OGSM) Information Road map: positive feedback loop = we give Roman 1% from each swap - by doing so we are promising +10 luck to the trader, global peace, prosperity and love. ‍ Tokenomics = 100,000,000,000,000 hard cap, 95% of the tokens are locked in the lp, 5% airdropped to holders of MSMN & The Sminem Collection LET'S SEE WHERE IT WILL TAKE US Official Website: https://sminem.org Whitepaper: https://sminem.org Buy OGSM Now!

OG SMINEM (OGSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OG SMINEM (OGSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 761.32K $ 761.32K $ 761.32K Total Supply: $ 100.00T $ 100.00T $ 100.00T Circulating Supply: $ 100.00T $ 100.00T $ 100.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 761.32K $ 761.32K $ 761.32K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about OG SMINEM (OGSM) price

OG SMINEM (OGSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OG SMINEM (OGSM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OGSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OGSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OGSM's tokenomics, explore OGSM token's live price!

OGSM Price Prediction Want to know where OGSM might be heading? Our OGSM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OGSM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!